JCH&L donates to wrestling programs
Wrestlers are always happy to pin their opponent. For the 2021 season, each pin will again add up to donations to the wrestling programs at Fairbury High School, Tri County High School and Meridian High School.

Jefferson Community Health & Life will be donating $1 per pin to each of these schools which serve Jefferson County students and have a wrestling program.

As of Jan. 11, the Tri County team had 93 varsity pins for the season, the Fairbury team had 48, and the Meridian team had 30.

Jefferson Community Health & Life supports all of our area wrestlers on their hard work and dedication, and is excited to see the final tally of pins at the end of the season.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care nationally recognized Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. 

