Jefferson Community Health & Life was honored with the Bryan Health Connect PHO (Physician Hospital Organization) Health Care Quality Improvement Leader Award at the Bryan Health Connect Annual Membership Conference Awards Banquet on April 12.

Bryan Health Connect (BHC) encouraged member organizations to display storyboards (posters) about their recent quality improvement projects and successes. The posters are an integral part of the conference, providing an opportunity for organizations to share their improvement strategies and celebrate their successes with other attendees, as the posters are displayed during BHC annual Membership Conference.

Poster submissions by PHO member organizations are eligible to receive PHO Health Care Quality Improvement Leader Award. ACO member organizations are eligible to receive ACO Top Performer Award and ACO Health Care Quality Improvement Leader Award. Award recipients are selected based on voting by the Bryan Health Connect team and the members of the PHO and ACO Boards.

JCH&L received the PHO Healthcare Quality Improvement Leader Award based on a storyboard created by JCH&L Fairbury Clinic Nurse Manager Jenn Mau, RN, MSN, CRHCP. Jefferson Community Health & Life Fairbury Clinic identified people living with diabetes as a large population in our community and we wanted to define quality care for them. One aspect of quality care for diabetics is measuring an A1C annually, at a minimum. This poster shows the progression of this.