JCH&L’s Occupational Health Program has expanded, and is now located at JCH&L’s North Building, 825 22nd St. Occupational Health works with area employers to help them improve their employees’ health and productivity.

A wide variety of services are available including Physical Capacity Profile testing, drug screenings, vaccinations, screening bloodwork, and health risk assessments. JCH&L recognizes that each business has its own specific needs, so staff will help you come up with the plan that meets your needs. Bundled prices and volume discounts are available.

“We have been able to help several area businesses with their employee health and wellness needs, and would be glad to look into the needs of other businesses, as well,” said Lori Ohlde, Occupational Health director.

Physical Capacity Profile testing is specific to each job level and job description. Testing includes baseline/new hire testing which can help you make sure that new hires can handle the physical requirements of a job. Whether injuries are work or non-work-related, Fit for Duty (return to work) testing can also help you assure that if an employee has had an injury they are back to where they need to be physically before returning to work. We offer free trials to HR or management staff who are interested in understanding the system. We also offer special discounted rates for testing 10 or more employees.

Drug screenings are available for new employee testing or random testing. Parameters can be specific to your business needs. Our system offers easy and convenient web access to results.

JCH&L Occupational Health offers vaccinations. We can do groups at your business location upon request. Vaccinations available include influenza, Tdap, Hep B, TB, and COVID vaccinations. Please ask if there are others you would like to provide to your employees.

We also offer wellness screens (CBC, CMP, Lipids and T4), and Health Risk Assessments.

We continue to seek ways to better serve our area businesses. If you have specific needs for occupational health services not currently offered, please let us know so we can determine if we can add the service.

If you are interested in more in more information or a demonstration, contact Lori Ohlde, director, at 402-729-6857, or email Lori.Ohlde@JCHealthandLife.org.