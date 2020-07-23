JCH&L golf tournament cancelled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jefferson Community Health & Life has cancelled the 2020 charity golf tournament, which had been scheduled for Aug. 7, 2020.

“While there is sadness in cancelling the 24th annual tournament, we feel it is prudent and in the best interest of health and well being of all concerned,” said Lana Likens, JCH&L director of Public Relations.

When JCH&L decided to move ahead with the tournament in late June, new COVID-19 diagnoses in Nebraska were declining, numbers for our immediate area remained very low, Directed Health Measures for the five-county health area were loosening, and JCH&L felt it could plan a COVID-19 friendly and responsible tournament.

By mid- to late-July, outbreaks in the counties surrounding Jefferson County – some linked to golf tournaments – forced JCH&L to reevaluate. News also came out that an outbreak elsewhere in the state had also been linked to a golf tournament. Currently, due to a shortage of reagents, test results are taking longer than normal to be returned.

Refunds are available to those who have donated. Those who wish to have refunds should contact Likens at lana.likens@jchealthandlife.org, or calling 402-729-6855.

