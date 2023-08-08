Jefferson Community Health & Life is partnering with Main Street Market of Milford for the sale of Colorado peaches by the lug, as a fund-raiser for JCH&L. Main Street Market owner Craig Bontrager has pledged to donate to JCH&L based on the number of lugs of peaches sold.

Peaches are $48 per lug, or $24 per half lug. (A lug is approximately 20 pounds.) Pickup times will be Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both evenings distribution will be set up in the JCH&L main parking lot (west side of the building, accessed from H Street.)

Pre-orders may be placed by calling JCH&L at 402-587–5193. Call any time and leave a voice mail including your name, phone number, how many lugs of peaches you want to order, and what pickup date you want. Orders are due by Aug. 14 for the first delivery date and by Sept. 1 for the second delivery date.

Walk up sales will be offered during the pickup times, subject to peach availability.

Payment is to be made at the time of pickup, cash or check only, with checks payable to Main Street Market. No electronic payment options are available.