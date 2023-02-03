The Jefferson Community Health & Life board of directors held the organization’s annual membership meeting for fiscal 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Two board members were elected to serve on the board: Sara Stewart and Diane Wellsandt. Stewart and Wellsandt fill positions left by Steven Grizzle and Sherrie Schultis, who each chose not to run for re-election to a second term on the board. Board members are elected from among members of the corporation and may serve up to two consecutive four-year terms.

Trevor Steinmeyer, board chairman, thanked the administration, medical staff, board members and staff for continuing to be excellent and providing exceptional care at the highest level to patients. He said a highlight of the year was the opening of the new state-of-the-art clinic, and adding two new family medicine physicians. He pointed out that JCH&L was named among the Top 10 Nebraska Hospitals for Rural Provider Excellence in Quality and was recognized with a Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Quality and Patient Perspective.

“It’s obvious Jefferson Community Health & Life continues to be a leader in health care, while continuing to strive for the mission of providing exceptional health and life services for every person, every time,” Steinmeyer said.

Highlights in the CEO’s annual report to the membership from CEO Burke Kline, DHA, MHA, CHFP, FACHE, included the Performance Leadership Award and Nebraska Quality Award. JCH&L received the Spirit Award for safety from the Nebraska Safety Council in 2022. Gardenside continues to be recognized with a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Dr. Kline was named an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy, was named in Becker’s Hospital Review as one of “67 Rural CEOs to Know,” and received an ACHE service award. Madhav Narayan MD and Sean Flor MD joined JCH&L Fairbury Clinic. Megan Corbin was named infection preventionist, Jen Johnson was named fitness center manager, Jennifer Jung became purchasing manager, Cindy Barry become housekeeping manager, and Amber Brunow became laboratory manager. Callie Engler, PT, DPT, was awarded the professional designation of Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopaedic Therapy. Therapist Nichole Thorp, PT, DPT, became a certified nutritional physical therapist, and Cassidy Bentley, MOT, OTR/L., CLT, became certified in lymphedema therapy. Jenn Mau, RN, BSN, graduated from the Nebraska Hospital Association QI Residency program and became a Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional. Erin Starr, RN, JCH&L chief nursing officer, earned her master’s degree in healthcare administration. Laura DeBoer, RN, Gardenside director of nursing, received a social worker degree certification. Wayne Franzen, Gardenside day activity coordinator, earned an activities certification. Teresa Kroll earned her medical assistant certificate. Sara Huss, Gardenside CNA, earned a Nebraska Hospital Association Scholarship.

New services added in 2022 included colonoscopies by Gastroenterology Specialties of Lincoln, as well as by local family medicine physicians Dr. Narayan and Dr. Flor. Matthew Shupe, DO, of Nebraska Hematology-Oncology became the second oncologist offering services at JCH&L. Advanced Medical Imaging began offering Interventional Radiology services at JCH&L. Dr. Jeremy Hosein of Neurological and Spinal Surgery LLC began offering clinics at JCH&L. Brittany Filipi was hired as an ultrasound and vascular tech, enabling JCH&L to begin offering in-house vascular screening. A new Dexa Scanner was added. A new CPR training simulator was added. Carolyn Ferguson, FNP-C, began offering Battlefield Acupuncture. The Smart Moves lifestyle change program and Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s support groups both resumed after being on hold for COVID. JCH&L added a portable ventilator and AirVo2 High Flow Oxygen system.

Chance Klasek, CFO, presented a report containing a comparison of financial data over the past five years. Chance noted that our gross revenues increased to just over $42 million in the current year. After bad debt and contractual adjustments of $11 million and expenses of $30 million, this left us with $1 million of operating income which equated to a 3.14% operating margin. We recognized losses on investments of roughly $1.1 million and received grants of $1 million during the year.

Anyone who has donated $100 or more to Jefferson Community Health & Life is a member of the private not-for-profit corporation.

At the regular monthly board meeting which followed the annual meeting, officers were elected for 2023. Officers are: Trevor Steinmeyer, chairman; Ross Boeckner, vice chairman; and Glenda Austin, secretary-treasurer.