JCH&L holds annual meeting

Two board members were elected to serve on the board: Trevor Steinmeyer, for his second term; and Glenda Austin, for her first term, taking the spot left by Brian Scheele. Steinmeyer is employed by Flood Communications at Ol’ Red 99.5 radio in Fairbury. Glenda is an owner and agent of Shelter Insurance in Fairbury. Board members are elected from among members of the corporation and may serve up to two consecutive four-year terms.

Highlights included JCH&L being named a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital for Quality; being named a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for the sixth time in six years; being recognized for a Performance Leadership award; and having Gardenside recognized as a 5-Star facility. In staff news, Kensly Williams PA-C joined the staff in February 2020. Rebecca Stroklund, D.O., joined the staff in January 2021. Ashley Norden was named clinic administrator in May and earned her Rural Health Clinic professional certification in November. Doug Ruzicka, PA-C, retired in January after 40 years in Fairbury. New services included the addition of nephrologist Jeffrey T. Marple, MD, by telehealth; Casey Bowen, MD, dermatologist; Wendy Reeves, OB-GYN; Aaron Ward, MD, diabetes specialist by telehealth; and Lauren Cox, ODT, OTR/L, with JCH&L Sport Medicine and Rehab Services adding pediatric occupational therapy services. Rebecca Bowen, MD, otolaryngology, head and neck surgery specialist, replaced Dr. H. Russell Semm, who retired; and Joni Tilford, MD, medical oncologist, replaced Dr. Alan Berg, who retired.