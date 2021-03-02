JCH&L opens vaccinations to ages 65 and older

Jefferson Community Health & Life continues holding weekly COVID vaccination clinics.

If you are a resident of Jefferson County or a Fairbury Clinic patient who is 65 and older and would like the COVID vaccination, please call JCH&L at 402-587-5188. Please leave us a message with your name, birthdate and telephone number. JCH&L will call those interested in order of age as vaccine is available.

When calling for scheduling, each patient will be asked questions about their health status and will be given vaccine clinic information. The scheduler will schedule first and second doses of the vaccine, which are 28 days apart. JCH&L receives a limited number of vaccinations each week, and vaccinations will be given by appointment only. When an appointment is made for a first dose, the appointment is also made for the second dose. JCH&L is following the guidelines from Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Fairbury Clinic physicians support vaccination of their patients. They have instructed schedulers to ask health questions, and if any concerns arise they will provide further instructions.

Some vaccine information:

*This will be the Moderna vaccine. It requires 2 doses 28 days apart.

*The most commonly reported side effects are pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting, and fever. More people experience these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.

