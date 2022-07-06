JCH&L planning open house

JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services will host an open house with activities for children, giveways, treats and door prizes in the new pediatric area from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. This event is free and open to the public. Please enter at the main entrance at 2200 H St. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Meet our therapists and learn about pediatric therapy. The area includes Kasey Murphy, PT, DPT, board certified pediatric clinical specialist; Lauren Cox, OTD, OTR/L; and Sarah Meyer, M.S., CCC-SLP.
Pediatric therapy offers physical therapy for delays in movement; improving balance; improving gross motor skills; strengthening; improving coordination; working with atypical posture or running; occupational therapy for fine motor skills; self care skills; social and emotional skill regulation; handwriting; cognitive delays; feeding difficulties; core strength; coordination; development delays; and speech-language therapy related to disorders or delays in the articulation, expressive and repetitive language; fluency, voice and social skills.