JCH&L raises funds for clinic

Each year Jefferson Community Health & Life asks the community’s help in completing a special project for patients, residents, and visitors. This year, JCH&L seeks the community’s help for a special project that will benefit the community—a new Fairbury Clinic attached to the health center. For this year’s project JCH&L seeks $50,000, because funding partner Heartland Bank has pledged a $50,000 matching grant.
“We are pleased with Heartland Bank’s generous matching grant,” said Burke Kline, DHA, JCH&L CEO. “The project will benefit healthcare in our community for generations to come, and we are grateful for our community’s support.”
The clinic addition project, for which bids have recently come in at $8 million, will provide the community a new, modern, handicapped accessible building equipped for today’s technology and allowing for additional infection prevention accommodations when needed. As an attached facility, it will provide easier access for clinic patients who need to seek hospital services, and easier access for staff who need to access both clinic and health center services.
The new location will feature wider hallways, larger exam rooms, and handicapped accessible restrooms. It will also allow for one-way traffic and treatment or testing in negative air flow areas, which are both infection prevention tools.
Donations of all amounts are welcome and will make our project successful. All contributions will be recognized in the fiscal 2021 annual report for Jefferson Community Health & Life and the Jefferson Health Care Fund. Contributions may be made in honor of someone living or in memory of someone who has passed away. Memorial gifts are recognized each year in a newspaper ad prior to Memorial Day. All donations of $1,000 or more will be recognized with a plaque on the Wall of Honor, and contributions of any amount are counted toward cumulative recognition.
Those who would like more information should contact Lana Likens at 402-729-6855, or by emailing lana.likens@jchealthandlife.org.