JCH&L receives award

FAIRBURY – As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Jefferson Community Health & Life today announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Quality and Patient Perspective. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.

“This recognition affirms the work and care of JCH&L’s staff, physicians and board, and the support of the community,” said JCH&L CEO Burke Kline, MHA, DHA, CHFP, FACHE. “JCH&L’s mission is to inspire healthy living by providing exceptional health and life services for every person, every time. This recognition recognizes our commitment to our patients for quality and excellence in care.”

JCH&L was among 25 Nebraska hospitals recognized for quality, and among 25 Nebraska hospitals recognized for Patient Perspective.

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”

Performance Leadership Award recipients are rural hospitals ranking in the 75th percentile or above in the INDEX performance pillars for Quality, Outcomes, or Patient Perspective.

Jefferson Community Health & Life has previously been recognized with the NOSORH/iVantage Performance Leadership award for quality and patient perspective in 2021; quality in 2020; for quality, outcomes and patient perspective in 2017, 2018 and 2019; the Performance Leadership award for financial strength and patient satisfaction in 2016; named as a Top 100 critical access hospital for 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, and 2014; named as a Top 20 critical access hospital for quality in 2020 and Top 20 overall in 2018; and named a HEALTHSTRONG hospital in 2015.