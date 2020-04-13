JCH&L recognizes organ donation month

Governor Pete Ricketts has declared April as Donate Life Month in Nebraska. The governor’s proclamation recognizes the 900 Nebraska donor heroes who gave the gift of life in 2019, a record number for our state. The proclamation also acknowledges the 400 people in Nebraska and more than 110,00 throughout the Unites States who are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

Of the 400 people waiting for a transplant in Nebraska, the majority are waiting for a kidney (234) or liver (124). Twelve are under the age of 18. Minority populations account for 23% of Nebraska’s waiting list.

An outdoor display on the lawn of Live On Nebraska’s office in Omaha is dedicated to those on the waiting list. Four hundred green and blue flags represent each person who is waiting for a second chance at life.

Nebraskans are also encouraged to register as donors this month. Anyone age 16 or older can register as an organ and tissue donor. Age, health and lifestyle do not limit an individual’s ability to register. Donor registration is available online anytime at LiveOnNebraska.org.