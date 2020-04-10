JCH&L salad festival postponed

FAIRBURY -- The Spring Salad Festival of the Jefferson Community Health & Life Auxiliary has been postponed. The festival, which has been a community event since 1965, was originally scheduled for May 7 at the Fairbury Elks Lodge.

“With the current COVID situation and Directed Health Measures in place for Jefferson County through May 11, postponement is necessary,” said Lana Likens, director of public relations at Jefferson Community Health & Life. “We will continue to monitor the area’s situation, regulations and requirements, and make a decision at a later date about possible rescheduling.”

The Spring Salad Festival is the main fund-raising event of the auxiliary. The auxiliary provides scholarships to students entering medical fields, provides Christmas gifts for residents of the Gardenside long-term care at Jefferson Community Health & Life, and provides volunteer help at JCH&L in a variety of projects.

Anyone interested in more information about the auxiliary or the salad festival should contact Lana Likens at (402) 729-6855.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury and Plymouth clinics (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.