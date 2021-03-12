JCH&L scheduling vaccines for those 65 and older

Jefferson Community Health & Life continues scheduling COVID vaccination clinics for those 65 and older, and encourages anyone 65 and older who is interested in a vaccine to call our COVID vaccine line at 402-587-5188.

If you are 65 or older live, work in Jefferson County or have your primary health care in Jefferson County, please call JCH&L at 402-587-5188 to let us know you would like to receive the COVID vaccine. Please leave us a message with your name, birthdate and telephone number. JCH&L will call to schedule as vaccine is available.

When calling for scheduling, each patient will be asked questions about their health status and will be given vaccine clinic information. The scheduler will schedule first and second doses of the vaccine, which are 28 days apart. JCH&L receives a limited number of vaccinations each week, and vaccinations will be given by appointment only. When an appointment is made for a first dose, the appointment is also made for the second dose. JCH&L is following the guidelines from Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Vaccine clinics are being held every Friday at the Fairbury Presbyterian Church. Those who are receiving vaccines are usually at the site for about 30 minutes, including a 15-minute time of monitoring for vaccine side effects.