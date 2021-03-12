JCH&L scheduling vaccines for those 65 and older

Jefferson Community Health & Life continues scheduling COVID vaccination clinics for those 65 and older, and encourages anyone 65 and older who is interested in a vaccine to call our COVID vaccine line at 402-587-5188.
If you are 65 or older live, work in Jefferson County or have your primary health care in Jefferson County, please call JCH&L at 402-587-5188 to let us know you would like to receive the COVID vaccine. Please leave us a message with your name, birthdate and telephone number. JCH&L will call to schedule as vaccine is available.
When calling for scheduling, each patient will be asked questions about their health status and will be given vaccine clinic information. The scheduler will schedule first and second doses of the vaccine, which are 28 days apart. JCH&L receives a limited number of vaccinations each week, and vaccinations will be given by appointment only. When an appointment is made for a first dose, the appointment is also made for the second dose. JCH&L is following the guidelines from Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Vaccine clinics are being held every Friday at the Fairbury Presbyterian Church. Those who are receiving vaccines are usually at the site for about 30 minutes, including a 15-minute time of monitoring for vaccine side effects.
There is no charge for the vaccine. If participants have health insurance, insurance will be billed for an administration fee. Insurance is not a requirement to receive the vaccine.
Fairbury Clinic physicians support vaccination of their patients. They have instructed schedulers to ask health questions, and if any concerns arise they will provide further instructions.
Some vaccine information:
*This will be the Moderna vaccine. It requires 2 doses 28 days apart.
*The most commonly reported side effects are pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting, and fever. More people experience these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.
*You should not get this vaccine if you have had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine, or to a previous dose of this vaccine
*You may not have had any other vaccination of any type for the 14 days prior to receiving this vaccine.
Public Health Solutions will offer community clinics at a later date.