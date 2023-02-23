Kasey Murphy, PT, DPT, CLC, Board Certified Pediatric Clinical Specialist, has earned the designation of Certified Lactation Counselor from the Academy of Lactation Policy and Practice.

Certified Lactation Counselors are dedicated to the promotion, protection and support of breastfeeding and human lactation in their work to prevent and solve breastfeeding problems. The credential signifies Murphy has demonstrated the necessary skills, knowledge and competencies to provide breastfeeding counseling and management support to families who are thinking about breastfeeding or who have questions or problems during the course of breastfeeding, lactation, and infant feeding.

Murphy said lactation support fits well with her work in pediatric therapy and early childhood development, and the knowledge and expertise can be beneficial to the families and young children she serves. Her physical therapy experience in assessing posture, range of motion, infant reflexes, developmental milestones and coordination brings a unique perspective to the CLC designation.

Murphy works both in outpatient and early intervention settings. With a physician’s referral, insurance may cover lactation support services in the outpatient setting. Early Intervention is provided by the local school district for families who qualify. Anyone can make a referral. If you are concerned about the development of your child or have questions about participation in Early Intervention, please call 402-239-3646 or 729-6104. The cost is free. More information also provided at: http://edn.ne.gov.

Murphy has been with JCH&L since 2021. She has a bachelor of science in medicine from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and is a Board Certified Pediatric Specialist.

For more information, contact JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services at 402-729-6841.