JCH&L to offer COVID boosters

Jefferson Community Health & Life will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines in November. Clinics will be held Nov. 5, 12, and 19 at the Fairbury Presbyterian Church. Appointments are required by calling 402-587-5188.

Boosters are available to:

*those who are 65 and older;

*those who are 18 to 64 who have underlying health conditions;

*those who are 18-64 who live or work in high-risk settings.

To receive a booster, individuals must have had their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer’s vaccine at least 6 months prior to receiving the booster; or have had their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months prior to receiving the booster.

Those receiving boosters may choose to get a booster of the same vaccine series they started, or they may choose to get a different brand for the booster.

For an appointment for the booster, please call 402-587-5188. Please leave on the voice mail your name, telephone number, date of birth, vaccine you prefer, and date you prefer.

Those who are coming to the booster clinic should wear a mask and expect to be screened. Please bring your insurance card, photo ID, and your COVID vaccination card. Please wear a short-sleeved shirt. Please plan to stay to be observed for 15 minutes after your vaccine.

If you need carside service, please let us know when you make your appointment.

There is no cost for the vaccine. An administration fee will be billed to your insurance.

