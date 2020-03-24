JCH&L updates measures

Jefferson Community Health & Life continues to expand its precautionary measures in preparation for possible cases of COVID-19. Although there are no confirmed cases in the five-county public health district, COVID-19 is currently being treated as if it is in our area due to very limited testing resources.
JCH&L continues to require that anyone with respiratory symptoms call the clinic at 402-729-3361 for an appointment rather than walking in. Virtual Visit appointments are also available, allowing the patient to see a medical provider from their home.
If symptoms require emergency care, patients are asked to call the hospital at 402-729-3351 before coming to the ER.
In order to protect our staff, patients, residents, and customers, JCH&L is taking the following measures:
As of Monday, March 23
· Immunization clinics regularly offered twice at month at Jefferson Community Health & Life Outpatient Services have been suspended until further notice.
· Women’s Health Days offered monthly by JCH&L Radiology and Fairbury Clinic are suspended until further notice.
· Volunteers are not coming to the facility until further notice.
· JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services is limiting to patients requiring essential services.
· Non-essential services are being postponed at the patient’s medical provider’s discretion.
Reminders of precautions already in place:
· JCH&L Plymouth Clinic will be closed until further notice.
· Reduced price blood screenings scheduled for March 23-27 in Fairbury and Plymouth have been cancelled.
· Outpatient visits, surgeries and procedures with many specialists have been cancelled: Podiatry (Dr. Williamson), orthopedic (Dr. Harris), and cataracts (Dr. Sutton). All patients with appointments are being contacted.
· JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center is closed.
· JCH&L Fairbury Clinic is scheduling patients who have respiratory symptoms in the afternoons, and patients without respiratory symptoms in the mornings. Injections and blood pressure checks will also be in the morning.
· The clinics ask that only one other person accompany any patient to the clinic for appointments.
· JCH&L Fairbury will no longer take walk-ins. Same day appointments are typically available. Please call 402-729-3361 to make an appointment.
· Patients are encouraged NOT to drop bill payments off at the clinics. Please call for other alternatives.
· Bryan Heart Institute will not be having clinics at JCH&L Outpatient Services effective immediately until further notice.
· JCH&L Gardenside and Cedarwood are CLOSED to all non-essential personnel, including family members.
· The JCH&L cafeteria is closed to the public. It will remain open only to staff.
· Hospital visitors are limited to 2 per patient room. All will be screened for recent travel to areas of high incidence/community spread, signs and symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat), and whether they have had any contact with persons who have been diagnosed or are under investigation for having COVID-19.
· Hospital visitors may use the main entrance from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or the ER/Outpatient Entrance (pick up the phone to reach the nurses station) from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
· All support groups and outside programs have been postponed until further notice. This includes Parkinson’s Support Group, Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group, Health Today and Smart Moves lifestyle change program
· Sterling Connection trips for March and April have been cancelled.
· Patients for all services continue to be screened. Hospital or clinic patients with positive screening results will be cared for appropriately and given guidance and direction. Non-essential services may be rescheduled.
· Patients who have symptoms of possible respiratory illness are encouraged to call for screening over the telephone before arriving at any medical facility.
