JCH&L workers complete certifications

Two JCH&L workers recently completed certification procedures.

Wayne Franzen, JCH&L Gardenside Day Activity Coordinator, successful completed a 42-hour course of instruction in recreational services and received certification in activities.

For this online course, Franzen completed home study and passed a final written exam. He received his certification in July.

This class was offered by Nebraska Health Care Association. As day activity coordinator he is a member of the of interdisciplinary team and participates in the development of the individualized care plans for the residents. The activity coordinator is responsible for providing daily activities for residents to stimulate and promote the physical, spiritual, social, emotional, and intellectual well-being. Wayne is our day shift coordinator. Nate Behrends is evening activity coordinator

Franzen began working at JCH&L Gardenside as a CNA in December 2008. He is a certified nurse aide and a certified nurse medication aide. He has been day activity coordinator since March 2021.

Laura DeBoer, RN, Director of Nursing for JCH&L Gardenside, successful completed a 42-hour in-person course to become a Social Worker Designee. This course was offered by Nebraska Health Care Association.

The Social Worker Designee must act as part of the interdisciplinary team in assessing the individual needs of the residents and participate in the development and implementation of the individualized care plan. The SSD must have interventions in place to meet resident's goals, address resident needs, and provide SS support and guidance as needed. The SSD must establish and maintain relationships with the resident and their families.

JCH&L Gardenside has recently hired Kelli Pohlmann as social services coordinator. Pohlmann has a master’s degree in social work. She will also be taking the social worker designee course to comply with nursing home regulations. Pohlmann and her husband Micah live in the Diller area.