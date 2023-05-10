Anne Itzen, RN, WCC, assistant DON at JCH&L Gardenside, spent a week in Dallas renewing her wound care certification, and is once again Wound Care Certified by the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy.

This advanced certification allows Itzen to assist the nurses and residents at JCH&L Gardenside with the most recent knowledge and standards for wound care, which dressing to use, prevention, and why we do what we do. This knowledge will aide not only the healing of wounds, but prevention of wounds, as well.

Laura DeBoer, RN, Director of Nursing, and Kelli Doty, RN, Infection Preventionist, recently completed a Water Management Training course for the safety of JCH&L Gardenside residents.

Healthcare facilities need to develop an effective water management plan to prepare for, respond to and recover from a total or partial interruption of a facility’s normal water supply. The course provided long-term care facilities with information on what a water management plan is, how to identify the elements of an effective water management program and how to develop and maintain a comprehensive water management program. Residents could become critically ill if steps are not taken to reduce the risk of waterborne illnesses.

