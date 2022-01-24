Jefferson Community Health and Life offering Acupuncture

FAIRBURY – Carolyn Ferguson, FNP-C, now offers Battlefield Acupuncture at JCH&L Fairbury Clinic as a treatment for pain relief.

Ferguson was certified in the technique in 2019. She said she has found it to be an effective treatment for pain.

“I have used this technique with many patients who suffer from pain, and have found it to be highly effective,” Ferguson said.

Battlefield Acupuncture is an acupuncture protocol where tiny needles are placed in the ear to reduce pain in the body. Up to five sterile needles are placed on each ear. Needles typically stay in for hours to days. They may fall out on their own or be removed manually. Most clients have immediate pain relief. The duration of pain relief differs from person to person.

After a treatment, the patient is encouraged to relax for 24 hours with no heavy exercise, yard work or house work. The patient should not consume alcohol for at least 6 hours. The patient may return to normal activity after 24 hours, and may bathe or shower with the needles in place. They must be careful not to pull the needles when washing or drying the ears. The patient will also be asked to monitor their sleep, how they feel and their pain level during the time the needles are in place.

Battlefield Acupuncture is not for everyone. It should not be used by those who are pregnant or may be pregnant, those who are afraid of needles to the point of passing out, or those who have bleeding disorders or take certain medications.

Some insurances may cover acupuncture for certain conditions. Please check your insurance documents for further information.

JCH&L Fairbury Clinic has the equipment in place. Call JCH&L Fairbury Clinic for more information or to make an appointment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0