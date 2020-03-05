Jefferson Community Health and Life upgrades to Cerner

“Our technology will help drive value to JCH&L and its patients that extends beyond traditional electronic health record services,” said Mitchell Clark, president, CommunityWorks, Cerner. “The move from paper to electronic health records in the JCHL clinics is particularly meaningful as health systems of all sizes look to digitize and scale services in order to better align with patient needs. We’re committed to improve the safety, quality and experience of health care for patients and caregivers.”

A new and improved patient portal will offer patients around-the-clock access to their health records. This technology is designed to empower patients to take an active role in their health care by making it easier to access information and appointment scheduling resources at any time. Once enrolled, those receiving care can use this online resource to securely exchange messages with health care providers, view health results and records, settle balances, schedule appointments and more.

JCH&L has offered comprehensive health care services to the residents of Fairbury and surrounding communities for more than 55 years. Collaborating with an industry-leading health care technology provider puts the health system in a better position to serve the communities needs both now and well into the future.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Nebraska. We offer inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. We also provide additional health and life services for the community, including Jefferson Community Health & Life Fairbury Clinic and Plymouth Clinic for family medicine, Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside for long-term care, Jefferson Community Health & Life Burkley Fitness Center and Jefferson Community Health & Life Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous educational programs and community support groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.