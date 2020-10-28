Jefferson County judge selected for Class of Fellows

Linda A. Bauer of Fairbury is one of 30 Nebraska lawyers and judges named to the 2020 Class of Fellows of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, Foundation President Steve Guenzel has announced.
Bauer is Judge of the Jefferson County Court 1st Judicial District, which consists of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Thayer counties.
Judge Bauer graduated with High Distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1988 and from the NU College of Law in 1996. She is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, the Kansas Bar Association and the Tri-County Bar Association. She also is a graduate of the Judicial Leadership Program.
Before being appointed to the judgeship in 2014, she had been Jefferson County Attorney since 1996. She also had been in private practice with her father, Ronald Schwab, at Schwab & Bauer.
In the community, Judge Bauer is a member of the Jefferson Community Health & Life Board of Directors, the Presbyterian Church and PEO. She also serves on the Bar Foundation’s Bench Media Committee, which was created to enhance the relationship between the legal profession and the media.
Judge Bauer is among 30 Nebraska lawyers and judges who will be inducted as members of the Class of 2020 Bar Foundation Fellows. They will join some 800 colleagues who have been chosen for this prestigious honor over the past five decades. Lawyers are invited to become Fellows based on their integrity and character, distinction in the profession or the community, contributions to the profession or the community and their contributions to the Bar Foundation.
There are tentative plans to formally induct the new Fellows at the Bar Foundation’s 33nd Annual Fellows Dinner in the spring 2021.
The Nebraska State Bar Foundation was incorporated in 1963 as a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization to serve as the philanthropic arm of Nebraska’s legal profession. The Foundation is dedicated to serving the citizens of Nebraska and the legal profession through innovative and creative programs directed toward the improvement of the administration of justice and the fulfillment of the American vision of equal justice for all. Learn more about the Foundation at www.nebarfnd.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!