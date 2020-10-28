Jefferson County judge selected for Class of Fellows

Linda A. Bauer of Fairbury is one of 30 Nebraska lawyers and judges named to the 2020 Class of Fellows of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, Foundation President Steve Guenzel has announced.

Bauer is Judge of the Jefferson County Court 1st Judicial District, which consists of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Thayer counties.

Judge Bauer graduated with High Distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1988 and from the NU College of Law in 1996. She is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, the Kansas Bar Association and the Tri-County Bar Association. She also is a graduate of the Judicial Leadership Program.

Before being appointed to the judgeship in 2014, she had been Jefferson County Attorney since 1996. She also had been in private practice with her father, Ronald Schwab, at Schwab & Bauer.

In the community, Judge Bauer is a member of the Jefferson Community Health & Life Board of Directors, the Presbyterian Church and PEO. She also serves on the Bar Foundation’s Bench Media Committee, which was created to enhance the relationship between the legal profession and the media.