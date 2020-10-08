Jefferson County receives $2.6 million for roadways

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and chairman of the subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, released the following statement after the United States Department of Commerce announced a $2.6 million grant for Jefferson County, Nebraska.

“I am pleased that Jefferson County has received this federal grant. This investment in the county’s roadways will help protect our businesses from the impact of future flooding. It will make the community more resilient and help attract more businesses to the area.”

This funding provided through the United States Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will build flood-resistant roadway infrastructure and support business growth in Jefferson County.

The EDA’s grant will be matched with more than $652,000 in state and local investment and expecting to create 30 jobs and spur $29.5 million in private investment.

