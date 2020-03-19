Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announces restrictions

On calls requiring a Deputy to respond to a residence, the reporting party will be asked some screening questions and may be asked to come out of the residence to make the report.

Public access to the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Center has been suspended.

Inmate visitation is being switched to Video visitation or phone calls. We are working on a solution for this issue and may be in place shortly.

Individuals on the Sex Offender registry that need updates or verification need to call the non-emergency number and make an appointment to come to the Law Enforcement Center for those needs. You may be asked to wait in the entry vestibule while the changes to the registry are completed.

If you have knowledge that you have been exposed to the COVID-19 Virus or are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, fever, cough or shortness of breath, please make sure that you tell the call taker or the Deputy responding, so that we may take any needed safety precautions prior to our arrival.

These changes in our operation are challenging for the community and for our staff, we are committed to the safety and security of the Jefferson County Community and this is our top priority.

Thank you for your assistance and understanding in these rapidly changing and uncharted times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.