Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announces restrictions

In order to limit exposure to our Deputies and Staff, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken certain logical precautions and have modified some of our procedures in order to reduce exposure during community contacts.
Citizens may notice some changes in the way that Sheriff’s Deputies and Staff interact with them in the community. They may practice social distancing, limit handshaking, and follow the recommended guidelines form federal, state and local experts. They may notice Deputies in patrol units completing reports and fielding complaints. These patrol units may be stationary for a time.
In addition:
Sheriff’s Deputies are authorized to use telephone reporting for calls for service that do not require immediate Law enforcement response. We request that these calls be reported to the Sheriff’s non-emergency line 402-729-2284 if a Deputy is not immediately available they will contact you by phone.
Sheriff’s Deputies will be utilizing Personal Protective Equipment so they will be wearing gloves, face mask and eye protection. They may possibly be wearing a protective piece of apparel i.e. gown, apron or smock.
All Emergency Calls: Dial 911
All records, civil process, Motor vehicle VIN inspections please call the non-emergency line 402-729-2284
On calls requiring a Deputy to respond to a residence, the reporting party will be asked some screening questions and may be asked to come out of the residence to make the report.
Public access to the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Center has been suspended.
Inmate visitation is being switched to Video visitation or phone calls. We are working on a solution for this issue and may be in place shortly.
Individuals on the Sex Offender registry that need updates or verification need to call the non-emergency number and make an appointment to come to the Law Enforcement Center for those needs. You may be asked to wait in the entry vestibule while the changes to the registry are completed.
If you have knowledge that you have been exposed to the COVID-19 Virus or are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, fever, cough or shortness of breath, please make sure that you tell the call taker or the Deputy responding, so that we may take any needed safety precautions prior to our arrival.
These changes in our operation are challenging for the community and for our staff, we are committed to the safety and security of the Jefferson County Community and this is our top priority.
Thank you for your assistance and understanding in these rapidly changing and uncharted times.