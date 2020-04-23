Jetta Harvey of Beatrice offered scholarship to Nebraska

Jetta Harvey of Beatrice has been offered the Husker Power scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The university has offered more than 5,500 universitywide scholarships to the 2020 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. The total potential value of the scholarships is nearly $56 million.

"We believe in the power of each student, which is why we want to make attending Nebraska a reality for as many students as possible," said Justin Chase Brown, director of scholarships and financial aid. "This year, many of our incoming students have experienced heartbreaking school disruptions and event cancellations due to COVID-19. While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of daily life, we want to show our students we're proud of what they've accomplished, and most importantly, support them in planning for the future."

The awards offered include more than 3,200 Husker scholarships. In 2017, Nebraska Athletics began contributing $5 million annually in scholarship funds for Nebraska residents who do not participate in intercollegiate athletics.

"With one of the most affordable tuitions in the Big Ten, we're proud to continue to be able to make attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln accessible for students through our partnership with Nebraska Athletics," Brown said.