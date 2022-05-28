Joan Schroller

Years in nursing: 31

Specialty/department:

Diabetic shoes, immunizations, compression socks, wraps and medical equipment.

Family:

Married with two children and a step daughter.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

My mom told me I needed to get a good job. I will take care of anybody, everybody all day long because if you’re having a good day and I can take care of you, then I’m fulfilled.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?

It’s busy. You get both sides with immunizations. You just have to deal with the different emotions and guide the ship. It’s their choice. We had 150 people at our first clinic, and we were not ready for that on day one. After that we got better.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?

I’m pretty much an open book. I don’t really have a surprising fact.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

In my world, I feel like I give and give. Sometimes it would be nice if someone would take care of me one day. Nurses put in a lot of hours, a lot of emotion, a lot of frustration. You carry a lot of people’s stuff with you. Sometimes that’s a lot, just getting through to the other side.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

Probably the continual giving. Eventually it wears you down. You need to take a me day, but that’s hard to do. There’s so many people you’re impacting and that’s more important. We’ll get them fixed up and then maybe take a me day. People don’t really absorb how much we really do daily.

What's your favorite part of being a nurse?

I love people. I love to make their day better and I’m fulfilled because I made a difference. That’s what I get up for in the morning and invest my time in. I love to make a difference and just the little things.

