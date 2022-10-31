Johnson County benefits from Passport Program

Johnson County officials recently discussed the benefits the to area from participating in the 2022 Passport Program.

“When Johnson County Historical Society’s museum was designated as one of seventy sites to be included in the Nebraska Passport program, we had no idea that it would be such a success,” said Sarah Williamson, president of the society. “The Nebraska Passport program began on May 1 and continued through Sep 30. During that period, 2,475 individuals visited the museum as documented by the official Nebraska Passport records. The museum participated in the Nebraska Passport program in 2017 and recorded 1,533 visitors.

The increase of nearly 1,000 compared to five years ago exceeded museum expectations, as well as, the passport program personnel. Madison Johnson, Director of Nebraska Passport invited Sarah Williamson, President of the Johnson County Museum to appear on KOLN-TV to discuss the success on air.

“Not only did the museum benefit from the program, the entire county experienced the influx of visitors and an increase in retail sales.” Williamson said, “Because museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 2p.m., this year we provided visitors with a list of local restaurants serving lunch. The positive feedback from those restaurants verifies the benefit to the community.

“Although the Passport Program rarely designates sites for consecutive years, we will be a participant in the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation’s Wander Nebraska 2023 program. This program is similar to the passport program but focuses on museums, libraries and historical sites. The 2022 program included 27 sites. To be one of such a small number of sites statewide is indeed gratifying. With the help of our members, volunteers and contributors, our museum continues to expand and add exhibits. We will be positioned to offer more exciting and educational opportunities in future years.”