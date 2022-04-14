Johnson County Museum included in Passport Program

The Johnson County Nebraska Historical Society, Inc. was recently notified that it has been selected as one of 70 sites throughout the state to be a “Nebraska Passport,” stop. The Johnson County Museum is located at 3rd and Clay Streets in Tecumseh. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday including holidays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Nebraska Passport program was established to promote Nebraska tourism. Each year 70 sites are designated as passport stops. Upon visiting each stop, passport holders receive a “passport stamp” in their “passport book.” Passports will be available at the museum starting May 1 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience.

At the end of the “passport season,” the stamps can be redeemed for prizes. The season is from May 1 through Sept. 30.

“This is the second time that our Johnson County Museum has been chosen as one of just 70 tourist attractions in all of Nebraska. This is indeed an honor,” according to Sarah Williamson, president of the historical society. “After we made application to be included in the Nebraska Passport program, it was reviewed for acceptance. After we passed that review, an official of the program came to Tecumseh to tour our museum and recommended our museum for inclusion in the program.”

“The Nebraska Passport representatives were very impressed with our museum and especially the displays that add a sense of experiencing the history of our county.” Williamson concluded, “We have so much to offer and are so excited to be a part of this statewide program. Thanks to the members and supporters of our museum, we can continue to grow and realize our dream to become a destination for tourism.”

