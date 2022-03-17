Johnson County museum opening for season

The Johnson County Historical Society has announced that its museum at Third and Clay Streets in Tecumseh will open for the 2022 season on April 5 at 10 a.m. The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday, including holidays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“After our very successful Smithsonian exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” we will be carrying that momentum into the 2022 season,” stated Sarah Williamson society president.

April 30, is the date for the renewal of the annual luncheon. This year the popular Sue McClain will return for a presentation entitled, “To Top It Off,” an historical look at hats.

The refurbishing of the Hedge Corner School is nearing completion. A grand opening celebration is anticipated in May or June.

The Tecumseh/JCC all school reunion will feature a special presentation by the museum in July.

The Monday Night at the Museum series will resume with exciting and diverse presentations scheduled.

“We have a very busy and exciting season planned,” Williamson added. “The success of this all volunteer endeavor could not be possible without the generous support of our members and friends.”

