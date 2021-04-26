Johnson County museum opening

The Johnson County Historical Society has announced that its museum at Third and Clay Streets in Tecumseh will open for the 2021 season on May 1, at 10 a.m.
“We will be returning to our normal hours beginning on Saturday May 1,” said Sarah Williamson, president of the society. “After the past year, I hesitate to use the term, “normal.” Although our hours are returning to normal, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be requiring face coverings and social distancing.”
The popular, “Monday Night at the Museum,” program will resume when the social distancing directives are relaxed. A full slate of topics and speakers are awaiting.
“We are approaching 2021 with renewed vigor and enthusiasm,” stated Williamson. “Currently we are engaged in three projects. The Hedge Corner School has been relocated to Third and Clay and renovation has begun. We recently completed site preparation for expansion of our agriculture exhibition.
The third project is most exciting. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” is a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institute. The exhibit will be on display from October 8 through November 12, 2021. Other organizations have committed to participate in conjunction with the exhibit. Deer Creek Sodbusters, Johnson County Central FFA and Nebraska Farmer magazine will add to the excitement along with others. The entire month will be filled with activities. “October 16 will be a special day during the month long celebration,” according to Williamson, “Johnson County will respond with gratitude that it has been honored to be a part of the prestigious Smithsonian organization.”