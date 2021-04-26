Johnson County museum opening

The Johnson County Historical Society has announced that its museum at Third and Clay Streets in Tecumseh will open for the 2021 season on May 1, at 10 a.m.

“We will be returning to our normal hours beginning on Saturday May 1,” said Sarah Williamson, president of the society. “After the past year, I hesitate to use the term, “normal.” Although our hours are returning to normal, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be requiring face coverings and social distancing.”

The popular, “Monday Night at the Museum,” program will resume when the social distancing directives are relaxed. A full slate of topics and speakers are awaiting.

“We are approaching 2021 with renewed vigor and enthusiasm,” stated Williamson. “Currently we are engaged in three projects. The Hedge Corner School has been relocated to Third and Clay and renovation has begun. We recently completed site preparation for expansion of our agriculture exhibition.