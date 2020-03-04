Judge, Stanton unlikely for Yankees' opener

TAMPA, Fla. — Injured Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York's opener at Baltimore on March 26.

Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. Judge has not hit on the field since spring training started, and the right fielder felt discomfort Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage.

“He feels it more now in the pec," general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday. “It's moved down toward the pec. We're just trying to figure it out and determine what's bothering him. In the meantime, I can just tell you he is feeling better in the last 48 hours."

Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. Cashman thinks Stanton will be back in April.

“For the time frame, obviously, we've got to get the healing component done for a Grade 1 strain and then rehab it,” Cashman said. “With arguably, what, 3 1/2 weeks to go before opening day I think we'd rather be safe than sorry. "

Since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, Judge has been limited to 112 games in 2018 because of a broken right wrist and to 102 games last year due to a strained left oblique.