BEATRICE, Neb. – Attention kids of all ages! You and your family are invited to get out of the house and explore Homestead National Historical Park free of charge, as we kick off National Park Week with a fun activity on Saturday, April 22nd from 2:00-3:30 p.m.

Prepare to become a Prairie Explorer and join a ranger-led adventure through the restored prairie. The fun begins with arts and crafts, as we color and build our very own set of working binoculars! Then we’ll use those binoculars on a fun walk through the prairie, spotting critters that call the Park home. Our adventure begins at the Education Center, in the multi-purpose room. We’ll be hiking outdoors, so please dress for the weather.

While you’re here, become a Junior Ranger. Those attending the activity will earn a Junior Ranger certificate and badge. If you wish, complete the Homestead Junior Ranger Activity Booklet on your own. It includes a scavenger hunt, museum bingo, and lots more. Use your binoculars and start another adventure. The Not-So-Junior Ranger Activity Booklet will provide grown-ups a fun challenge as well.

For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514.

Homestead National Historical Park is a unit of the National Park Service, located four miles west of Beatrice, NE. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Trails are open from dawn to dusk, and admission is free! For more information, please call (402) 223-3514, or visit http://www.nps.gov/home.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2023. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (Homestead NHP), and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).