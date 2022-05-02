Jurgens selected by Eagles in second round

Cam Jurgens bet on himself in December when he elected to forego another year at Nebraska in favor of the NFL Draft.

He clearly made a wise decision, with a payoff coming in Las Vegas of all places

The Beatrice High graduate was selected in the second round of the draft (51st pick overall) Friday night in Vegas by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Veteran ESPN analyst Mel Kiper quickly said the 6-foot-3, 303-pound Jurgens was the type of player who could step in and play right away.

He becomes Nebraska's highest overall draft pick since 2011 when cornerback Prince Amukamara went in the first round (19th overall) to the New York Giants.

Not long after Jurgens' shining moment, former Nebraska corner Cam Taylor-Britt also was selected in the second round, the 60th overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals traded up three spots with the Bills to get him after four cornerbacks went off the board in the second round. The Bengals gave up a sixth-round pick.

"We felt like there was value there, giving up a sixth-rounder for someone who was going to bring so much competition," said Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, a former Nebraska quarterback.

The 6-foot, 197-pound Taylor-Britt helped himself significantly in the pre-draft process by firing off a 4.37-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL scouting combine.

He started every game for Nebraska in 2021 and totaled 51 tackles with a career-high 11 pass breakups.

So, quite a night for the Husker program.

Friday's big moment follows Jurgens' collegiate career of ups and downs.

Through it all, though, his talent and explosiveness always was evident.

Philadelphia Eagles media immediately characterized Jurgens as the eventual replacement for veteran center Jason Kelce, a four-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection. The 34-year-old Kelce signed a one-year extension in the offseason in what will likely be his final season in the league.

"I've watched a lot of his tape," Jurgens said. "Getting to see a guy who's able to move like he does and play with as much intensity, that's how I want to model my game. I want to be an athlete on the field. Just because you're an O-lineman, that doesn't mean you can't run down the field and knock a safety out. I want to do stuff like he does."

Kelce immediately had high praise for Jurgens, saying, "The Eagles have been using me to evaluate some of the centers coming out and of all the guys that I’ve looked at for the past two-three years, out of all the guys I’d compare the most to myself, this guy is him.”

Jurgens made 18 straight starts and 31 total for Nebraska. Although the Husker offensive line struggled mightily this season as the team slid to a 3-9 record (1-8 Big Ten), Jurgens was a bright spot. The fourth-year sophomore cleaned up the wayward-snap issues that plagued him during the previous two seasons and also did his best to clean up the messes of his fellow linemen.

Jurgens, of course, is a relative newbie at the position. He made the move from tight end to center during the spring of 2019.

The switch was the brainchild of head coach Scott Frost.

“He’s getting much better,” all-time Nebraska center great Dave Rimington said in December. “I knew he would get better. He’s an athlete.”

Jurgens, in fact, possesses unique explosiveness for a man of his size.

“He just needed to get the snap part down, and he got that part down,” Rimington said. “Now it’s to the point of let’s just cool it with the mistakes of the rest of the offensive line. But he was one of the promising guys this year, definitely."

However, Jurgens will need to continue to work on snaps under center.

“Doing it under duress, that’s the big thing,” said Rimington, who played seven years in the NFL despite chronic knee issues. “He can do that. He’s got to get in tune with the quarterback, and they’ve got to do it in difficult situations, where it’s do or die. That’s when the fumbles occur. When you’ve got to fire out and get low and move a guy, and the quarterback’s not used to being underneath you … under duress, it can be a lot more challenging.”

Jurgens declared for the draft not long after the 2021 season ended. As the pre-draft process progressed, the general consensus among draft analysts evolved to the popular sentiment that he was the second-best center available behind Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, who was selected 25th overall by the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night.

Jurgens ran the 40-yard dash in :4.92 at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, which only improved his stock.

Jurgens was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, helping the Huskers rank 20th nationally in total offense. In 2019, less than a year after he made the position switch, he started every game at center as a redshirt freshman, becoming the first Husker freshman (true or redshirt) to start a game at center since the NCAA restored freshman eligibility in 1972.

Before Jurgens’ selection by the Eagles, the last Husker offensive lineman taken in the top three rounds was Spencer Long, a third-round pick in 2014.

Meanwhile, Taylor-Britt gave Nebraska a pair of second-round picks for the first time since 2015 (Ameer Abdullah and Randy Gregory).

Taylor-Britt was the first Husker cornerback taken in the NFL Draft since Stanley Jean-Baptiste was a second-rounder in 2014. Taylor-Britt joins the reigning AFC champions, who also feature former NU receiver Stanley Morgan.

A native of Alabama, Taylor-Britt played in 42 games with 28 starts in his four seasons as a Husker. He finished his career with 140 tackles, including nine for loss and 2.5 sacks with 21 pass breakups and six interceptions. He served as a team captain in 2021, when he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

In his first year as a starter in 2019, Taylor-Britt ranked third nationally with four forced fumbles, the highest total by a Husker since the 1999 season.

Another former Husker, Wan'Dale Robinson, was selected in the second round (No. 43 overall) to the New York Giants.

Robinson, who transferred from Nebraska to Kentucky after the 2020 season, enjoyed a strong season with the Wildcats. He racked up 1,334 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns to earn first-team all-SEC honors.

