Jury selection begins in Bailey Boswell's trial

Dozens of potential jurors are set to report in Dawson County on Wednesday for the start of Bailey Boswell's trial on allegations that she killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe.
Prosecutors allege she conspired with her fiancé, Aubrey Trail, and solicited young women online to carry out a murder, selected Loofe as their victim and lured the 24-year-old Lincoln woman to Wilber to kill her.
Loofe vanished after going on a date Nov. 15, 2017, with Boswell, who she had met on the Tinder dating app.
Loofe was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for work; and her disappearance sparked a massive search for her, a manhunt for Trail and Boswell and ultimately to the discovery of Loofe's remains in plastic bags scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.
Boswell, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.
Her case has quietly moved toward trial from the start, in stark contrast to her co-defendant's case.
After their arrests, Trail told investigators, news reporters and ultimately a jury that Loofe had died at his hands accidentally during sex and that he got rid of her body because he didn't think law enforcement would believe him.
Trail pleaded guilty to the improper disposal of human remains, admitting that he dismembered Loofe's body.
And, at the end of a sensational trial in Wilber in July 2019 where he slashed his neck with a razor in front of the jury in an apparent suicide attempt, Trail was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
A three-judge panel is set to consider evidence at a hearing Dec. 15 to help the judges decide whether Trail, 54, should be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Boswell, too.
The FBI picked up the couple Nov. 30, 2017, in the Branson, Missouri, area on a “person of interest” warrant in connection with the investigation.
Lincoln police spread the word about the young missing woman and worked with the FBI to track down Trail and Boswell, who left the state and posted videos online claiming not to have had anything to do with Loofe's disappearance.
Searchers later found Loofe’s remains in Clay County on Dec. 4, 2017. Attorneys with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office allege Trail strangled her before he and Boswell dismembered and dumped her body and then fled the state, according to court documents.
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson agreed to move Boswell's trial to Lexington because of publicity surrounding Trail's trial. Boswell's trial is anticipated to last three weeks.
Jury selection is expected to last at least two days, with opening statements Friday or Monday.
