Jury selection begins in Bailey Boswell's trial

Dozens of potential jurors are set to report in Dawson County on Wednesday for the start of Bailey Boswell's trial on allegations that she killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe.

Prosecutors allege she conspired with her fiancé, Aubrey Trail, and solicited young women online to carry out a murder, selected Loofe as their victim and lured the 24-year-old Lincoln woman to Wilber to kill her.

Loofe vanished after going on a date Nov. 15, 2017, with Boswell, who she had met on the Tinder dating app.

Loofe was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for work; and her disappearance sparked a massive search for her, a manhunt for Trail and Boswell and ultimately to the discovery of Loofe's remains in plastic bags scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.

Boswell, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.

Her case has quietly moved toward trial from the start, in stark contrast to her co-defendant's case.

After their arrests, Trail told investigators, news reporters and ultimately a jury that Loofe had died at his hands accidentally during sex and that he got rid of her body because he didn't think law enforcement would believe him.