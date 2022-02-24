Just some thoughts on snow geese

I hope you got a chance to get out this last weekend and enjoy the great weather we experienced. By the time you get to read this column, winter will be back upon us…and it will be cold. Be prepared for the cold and stay safe!

Snow geese have returned to Nebraska. They are native bird to North America. The bird was first identified in a scientific journal in 1750 when the English naturalist George Edwards included an illustration and a description of the snow goose in the third volume of his book, A Natural History of Uncommon Birds. He used the English name "The blue-winged goose". Edwards shipped a preserved specimen to London that had been taken in the Hudson Bay area of Canada by James Isham. In 1758 the Swedish naturalist Carl Linnaeus updated a tenth edition of his book on birds and included the snow goose with listings and explanation of ducks and geese.

While they are called snow geese because of their white color, a dark phase also exists. These birds are often called a blue goose. Hundreds of thousands of these birds will be moving through Nebraska for the next few weeks. They have spent their winter in the southern portions of North America and Mexico, feeding on waste grains from farming activities. It is due to the effectiveness of today’s farming practices that these birds have had a population explosion. More food simply equals more birds, but that has created a huge problem.

Biologists believe that about two million birds would be optimum for a snow geese population. Today’s population estimate is five to six million and they are heading to their breeding grounds north of the timberline in Canada, Alaska, in parts of Greenland, and the northeastern tip of Siberia. Snow geese nest in colonies and although their nesting habitat is large, just about every available bit of food is eaten to the ground. Starvation is a possible threat as is disease such as avian cholera which can spread quickly in densely populated areas.

Question for the goose hunters reading this column: Have you noticed that the flyway for these geese seems to be shifting west? What do you think?

Loss of Hunting Lands

I try to always look beyond the smoke screen! While most of the media has pummeled us with news about the ‘insurrection’ in the Capital after the last election or the war in Ukraine, what else is going on? The Center for Biological Diversity and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), under the direction of the Biden Administration, has been quietly working behind the scenes to shut down hunting on federal lands. They have been working on a lawsuit that could revoke hunting opportunities on nearly 100 National Wildlife Refuges nationwide.

Back in November, the Center for Biological Diversity filed suit over the 2020 expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities on 2.2 million acres within the refuge system. The Center for Biological Diversity alleges that hunting on refuges threatens endangered species due to hunters trampling critical habitat, through lead poisoning as a result of spent ammunition. The lawsuit seemed a long shot given the 1997 National Wildlife Refuge Improvement Act landmark legislation drafted and approved by Congress. The act guaranteed that hunting, fishing and trapping would occur on any refuge where it is compatible. The historic law has opened millions of acres to hunting.

However, the recent surprise joint filings from the USFWS under the direction of the Biden Administration and The Center for Biological Diversity are asking for a delay in the court proceedings while the two sides conduct settlement talks should alarm pro-hunting groups that are preparing to intervene in the lawsuit to ensure the rights of sportsmen are protected. If the current administration signs on to an agreement with The Center for Biological Diversity, hunters and many state game agencies lose. The loss of hunting permits and the loss of monies going into Pittman-Robinson coffers means wildlife looses, too.

And to add insult to injury, if this agreement comes to fruition, The Center for Biological Diversity would likely not have to spend a single dollar on their lawsuit because these settlements often include payment of legal fees using taxpayer dollars and include restrictions or revocation of hunting opportunities. No pro-hunting or sportsman’s group was notified of the meetings between The Center for Biological Diversity and the USFWS nor were any other group offered a seat at any of the meetings.

“A few short months ago, the Biden Administration was touting the largest expansion of hunting and fishing in history on these lands and now they’re negotiating with animal-rights activists over hunting opportunities, while excluding sportsmen from having a seat at the table,” said Evan Heusinkveld, president and CEO of the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation, which has been preparing to defend hunting on refuges in the case. “It’s no surprise that animal-rights and anti-hunting groups want to stop hunting, but sportsmen shouldn’t tolerate being shut out as the Biden Administration negotiates away hunting opportunities on public lands.”

