K-9 unit search results in rural arrest

A Tennessee man was arrested in rural Gage County Tuesday following a search by a State Patrol K-9 unit.

At around 4:30 p.m. Gage County deputies and Adams Rescue workers were dispatched to a possible injury accident with a vehicle in the ditch off of Highway 41 east of South 120 Road.

A press release stated a female driver was located at a nearby residence by Adams Rescue personnel, reporting a male passenger assaulted her. After an investigation, it was determined a rolling domestic assault occurred inside the vehicle before leaving the roadway.

The male who fled the scene was reported last seen walking in the area of Highway 41 and South 134 Road going into the woods.

Troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol and Gage County deputy’s set up a perimeter until a NSP K-9 arrived. The suspect, Edward “James” Stevenson of Kingsport, Tenn. was found hiding in a creek bed by the K-9 team just after 6:30 p.m. and was taken into custody for domestic assault.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0