Karly Wegner

Years in nursing: 8 years total

Specialty/department: Gage County Medical Clinic/Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I love helping others and being involved in patient care.

What’s one fact about you that people would be surprised to know?

I started as a "Dining Room Aid" at the age of 15, then become "Nurisng Support" when I turned 16 prior to becoming a CNA. Then becoming a CNA at 16 and continuing my Nursing Education to where I am at now.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

Being on the front line during COVID and going through the ADN program during COVID. When working in the nursing home, it was losing the residents.

What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?

Getting to be involved in the care of so many people of all ages and getting to see the development of the littles during their Well Child Checks.