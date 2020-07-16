Keadle gets 71 years to life for second-degree murder of Tyler Thomas

"We don't know what happened down at that river, and we never will," Allen said.

In February, the jury found Keadle guilty of second-degree murder, an intentional killing without premeditation.

"Society needs to be protected from him," she said.

On the other side, Jeff Pickens, chief counsel of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, took the blame for the verdict saying other than Keadle's own statements, the state didn't have a very strong case until he called an expert witness on hypothermia.

On cross examination, asked if someone could purposely take a person out in the cold where they can't get back to safety, the expert told the jury, "If there was evidence of something like that, then you would call it a homicide."

"That's how we got to this verdict," Pickens said.

He said the jury didn't buy premeditation. Pickens said the case is more like a manslaughter. But that's not how the jury saw it, "and I can't help but feel I'm responsible."

But, he said, Allen was asking the judge to disregard the jury's second-degree murder verdict.

"Mr. Keadle is living a nightmare, too," he said, and asking himself how he got himself into this situation.