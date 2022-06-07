Keep Beatrice Beautiful planning cleanup event

Keep Beatrice Beautiful will sponsor a “Plogging” and “Plalking” event on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9-10 a.m. Bring your family out for some great exercise while Plogging- a Swedish fitness trend of picking up litter while jogging! Plogging mixes fitness with environmentalism, as walkers pick up stray trash and litter during their exercise. Plogging is brilliant because it is simple and fun, while empowering everyone to help create cleaner and more beautiful communities. Not a jogger? Then PLALK or walk and pick up litter with us instead.