Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two people were arrested for drug offenses following a search of a Beatrice residence.
No major injuries were reported following a collision Thursday morning involving a school bus.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
A paraprofessional at Pawnee City Public Schools accused of child sex assault and attempting to make sexual contact with a student is no longe…
The junior cut body fat over the winter and is now a key figure on the interior defensive line after offseason departures.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.