Kensington residents hold Sept. 11 events

Mother nature may have dampened our outdoor celebration be she did not dampen our spirits and yearly patriotic 9/11 celebration in-house.
Representing four of our nine Veterans here at the Kensington are from left to right Jim Knisely Army Veteran Korean War, WWll Veteran Frank Damrow, Richard Weishahn Army Veteran Korean War, and Dick Martin Navy Veteran Korean War.
The other five Veterans are Keith Whitmore, Army Air Corps 20 year Veteran, Ivel Carpenter, Veteran of the Nebraska National Guard Korean War, Idris Thyfault Navy Veteran Korean War, Willard Weise Veteran Nebraska National Guard Korean War, and Larry Carlson Veteran of the Vietnam War.
The Veterans and many of the other residents gathered and sang along as Amber Kier, a Kensington employee, sang the National Anthem and God Bless America. You could feel the emotion in the room and hear it in our voices. Trudy Spicer introduced each Veteran, branch of military service, and his years of service. Our Veterans then lead the group to our Lobby where we enjoyed refreshments.
