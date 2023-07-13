Children will have an opportunity to learn about healthy eating and the importance of working together to plan and prepare healthy meals during a Cooking Class for Kids to be offered Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4, at Jefferson Community Health & Life. The program is open to kids in grades 3-6 and their adult partners. During each class, participants will prepare a simple healthy meal together and then enjoy the meal as a group. The class is sponsored by Jefferson Community Health & Life and Nebraska Extension – Jefferson County. This is the same class being offered twice – please only register for one.

The Thursday, Aug. 3, class will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Friday, Aug. 4, class will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The registration fee is $20 per team. Pre-registration with payment is required by Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Aprons will be available for the children to wear during the class, and available for them to purchase after the class if they choose for an additional $5.

For more information or a registration form, call Lisa Edeal, RDN, LMNT, at 402-729-6846.

