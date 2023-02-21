Children will have an opportunity to learn about healthy eating and the importance of working together to plan and prepare healthy meals during a Cooking Class for Kids to be offered Friday, March 10, Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, at Jefferson Community Health & Life. The program is open to kids in grades 3-6 and their adult partners. During each class, participants will prepare a simple healthy meal together and then enjoy the meal as a group. The class is sponsored by Jefferson Community Health & Life and Nebraska Extension – Jefferson County. This is the same class being offered on three times – please only register for one.