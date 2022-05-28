Kili Krauter

Years in nursing: 14

Specialty/department:

I worked at Madonna rehab for about five years and I kind of got a base on everything, but I kind of liked rehab. It’s nice because you get a little bit of rehab still in longterm care. For about five years I worked in would care as a traveling wound nurse and really liked that, but ended up having a baby so I needed a job where I didn’t travel. This is a facility I was doing wound care at and knew it was a good facility. I’ve been here since January 2018. I’m one of the charge nurses for day shift and am in charge of our infection prevention and control program here at Gold Crest.

Family:

We’re a blended family. My husband and I have ben married 13 years and we have five kids total.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

My grandmother was a nurse and my grandfather was a pharmacist. Out of their seven kids two of the boys became pharmacists and four of the girls became nurses. There’s a strong nursing background.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?

Adams was one fo the first facilities in our area to get hit with COVID and so we had a huge learning curve. But we learned a lot and did really well. The thing that I really came to appreciate is how much we become their family because we see them on a daily basis and they don’t get to see their other families. Especially when we were closed down, it was very sad. Us as a staff became a lot closer with the residents because we became their families. I feel like right now every day when I leave I did good in the world, and I love medicine in general.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?

I still play the saxophone in the alumni band in Wilber and the other thing is when I was younger I got up to a second-degree blackbelt in taekwondo, but I quit when I was 20.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

I think that COVID brought to light more of what’s going on in nursing and health care. I kind of thought it was weird portraying us as heroes because to me it’s just showing up and doing our jobs, so I thought that was kind of odd. I think most of us are just here to do our jobs, but the last few years nursing shortages are making things really hard right now.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

We always say these facilities are the residents’ homes so what I struggle with now is that they’re still having to wear masks and have restrictions, but when I go home I don’t have to wear a mask. I always think at what point does this get to be their home where they don’t have to. We know it’s important for them for safety, but I think a lot of them just want to be able to have their home be their home. I look forward to that point.

What's your favorite part of being a nurse?

The thing I love about nursing is just that whole being able to help others. I never thought I’d really enjoy geriatric care, but I love the population. I can’t imagine not being with them now.

No day is the same here. It’s always something interesting and new. It’s always an interesting dynamic and see how people age differently.

