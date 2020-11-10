Kimberlin earns Diabetes Management Certification

Rebekah Kimberlin, PharmD, BC-ADM, a pharmacist at Jefferson Community Health & Life, has earned board certification in advanced diabetes management.

Kimberlin has been a diabetes educator at JCH&L since 2016, and also serves as a lifestyles coach with the SmartMoves diabetes prevention program. The new board certification allows her to manage complex patient needs and assist patients with their therapeutic problem-solving. Those with BC-ADM credentials can adjust medications, treat and monitor acute and chronic complications and other comorbidities, counsel patients on lifestyle modification, address psychosocial issues, and participate in research and mentoring.

JCH&L’s diabetes team includes Kimberlin and Lisa Edeal, RDN, LMNT, lifestyle coach. Diabetes care and educational specialists offer education and support at all stages of dealing with diabetes. It is especially recommended that you schedule an appointment when you are initially diagnosed, annually or when you are not meeting your goals, when faced with new challenges that affect your plan, and when you have changes in your health care or life stages (new insurance, new living arrangements, etc.) A physician’s order is required for diabetes care educational sessions. Medicare and most insurances pay for educational sessions.