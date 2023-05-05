Kim Francis
Years in nursing: 14 years
Specialty/department: Ambulatory Outpatient/Med Surg/OB/ER
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
When I was growing up my sister became a CNA and I remember asking her so what do you at your job? She told me how she helped people who were unable to help themselves. That is when I knew I wanted to join the healthcare world. At first I wanted to pursue more of the OBGYN route and then realizing that I am more of a small town girl and having to live in a bigger city to obtain this goal was not for me, I knew nursing was the best route for me. I have always had a passion for taking care of others. Nursing allows you to care for others in many different ways that are rewarding.
What’s one fact about you that people would be surprised to know?
My second job choice would have been a police officer
What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?
The mental struggle of losing a patient, whether young or old. Then returning home to your family after a hard shift, and finding the ability to move forward as a mother, wife.
What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?
People! I love talking and conversing with people!