When I was growing up my sister became a CNA and I remember asking her so what do you at your job? She told me how she helped people who were unable to help themselves. That is when I knew I wanted to join the healthcare world. At first I wanted to pursue more of the OBGYN route and then realizing that I am more of a small town girl and having to live in a bigger city to obtain this goal was not for me, I knew nursing was the best route for me. I have always had a passion for taking care of others. Nursing allows you to care for others in many different ways that are rewarding.