Jefferson Community Health & Life CEO Burke Kline, DHA, MBA, MHA, CHFP, FACHE, has successfully completed a Master of Business Administration Degree from Bellevue University. He was on the Dean’s list throughout his program.

Bellevue University’s Master of Business Administration program is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of business principals, strategic management, leadership skills and the ability the navigate the complexities of the global business landscape.

Dr. Kline has previously earned an associates degree in applied science in criminal justice, a bachelor of science in management of human resources, and a master’s and a doctorate in healthcare administration. He has post-doctorate degrees in Advanced Leadership, Management and Strategic Execution and Leadership and Organizational Development.

In addition to his educational accomplishments, Dr. Kline was named an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy in 2022; earned an American College of Healthcare Executives service award in 2022; named a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives in 2021; awarded the Medical Group Management Association’s Extraordinary Leader Award in 2021; named to the board of directors of the American College of Healthcare Executives Nebraska and Western Iowa in 2021; named to the ACHE Editorial Board in 2021; named a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP) by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) in 2021; and awarded the American College of Healthcare Executives Nebraska and Western Iowa Early Careerist Regent’s Award in 2020.

Dr. Kline has been named in the Becker’s Hospital Review “80 Rural Hospital CEOs To Know” in 2023; “67 Rural CEOs to Know” in 2022; “70 CAH CEOs to Know” in 2019, “71 CAH CEOs to know” in 2018, and “Rising Star: 90 Healthcare Leaders Under 40” in 2018.

Dr. Kline was selected as chief executive officer at JCH&L in 2020, beginning his position in June. Since he became CEO, JCH&L has added a number of services including a visiting neurosurgeon, vascular services, and genetic counseling.