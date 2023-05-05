Kyleigh Swoboda

Years in Nursing: Received my CNA in 2015. Graduated from LPN school in December of 2017. Started RN school in September 2022 and expected to graduate with my RN this May, 2023. I've worked for BCH since 2016!

Specialty/Department: I worked at the Women's and Children's Clinic for about 5 years, and recently started my journey in the Surgery department.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I became a nurse in hopes of making a positive impact on patients and families during some of their most vulnerable times.

What’s one fact about you that people would be surprised to know?

I knew I wanted to be a nurse ever since I was a little girl.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

The most difficult part of being a nurse is navigating the emotional times when outcomes are not favorable for patients and their families.

What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?

Being a nurse is such a rewarding career, but most of all, I love building relationships with my patients and their families.