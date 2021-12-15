Lady O holds off Platteview to remain undefeated

The Beatrice girls basketball team was hoping to avoid a letdown game before facing the defending state champions on Saturday and they were able to do just that.

The Lady O held off a pesky Platteview team 26-22 Tuesday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Beatrice was able to weather a 12-0 run by the visitors in the second quarter, which gave them a 14-10 lead. The game was still tied 20-20 after three quarters before Beatrice outscored Platteview 6-2 in the final quarter for the win.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said they were expecting to be challenged by Platteview.

"That's a team that can really shoot the ball and they have the capability of going on some big runs -- which they did," Weeks said. "The biggest thing was offensively, we had some turnovers and rushed lay ups and we stopped attacking at points. We need to fix those things, but that is a well coached team who we will see again down the road."

Riley Schwisow scored the game's first points and was quickly answered by Platteview to make it 2-2.

Another basket by Schwisow off an assist from Morgan Mahoney followed by a free throw by Chelsea Leners would make it 5-2, which would be the last of the scoring in the first quarter.

Platteview came out on fire in the second quarter, scoring 12 straight points to open a 14-5 lead.

Ellie Jurgens finally ended the run with a free throw and Addie Hatcliff followed that up with two free throws to make it 14-8. Hatcliff would then get a steal and beat the half time buzzer with a fast break lay up to make it 14-10 at the half.

Leners opened the third quarter with a basket and Hatcliff connected with a three pointer to give Beatrice a 15-14 lead.

Platteview came right back with a three pointer, but a basket by Leners tied it at 17-17. After another three pointer by Platteview, Schwisow would score a basket and Hatcliff would make a free throw to make it 20-20 after three quarters.

Two baskets by Jurgens and a basket by Schwisow to start the fourth quarter gave Beatrice a 26-20 lead. Platteview wouldn't score a basket in the fourth quarter until their was 1:04 left on the clock, which made it 26-22.

Beatrice missed several free throws down the stretch to give Platteview a chance, by the Lady O defense would hold them scoreless, making the final score 26-22.

Schwisow and Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with eight points each. Weeks said Hatcliff's points at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third quarter were huge.

"Addie made some big plays," Weeks said. "She gave us a jolt going into the locker room at half time. After that, we got the girls to take a deep breath and made some spacing adjustments. Their focus was definitely there and I'm really proud of them."

Leners and Jurgens had five points each for the Lady O.

Beatrice has had fairly even scoring so far this season and they've messed around with different lineups, which is a reason the team has gone without the announcement of their starting lineups prior to the game.

"We've had different lineups each game and we just thought we wanted to focus on our team and not make it an individual thing," Weeks said. "I think our scoring has been kind of spread out, so we just kind of wanted to make that an emphasis."

The Lady O improves to 3-0 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to defending Class B State Champion Elkhorn North.

"We have a lot of work to do before then," Weeks said. "We've got to make sure we know exactly how we're going to guard them and make sure offensively we take care of the ball and get some good looks."

The Beatrice boys team also played Platteview Tuesday night in a Class B top five clash. That game wasn't over by press time. For those results, see Thursday's Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.