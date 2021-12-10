Land management workshop planned

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will present a land management workshop in Beatrice to address financial resiliency for agricultural operations to sustain risk while remaining profitable.

“Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty” will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the office of Nebraska Extension in Gage County, 1115 West Scott Street, Beatrice.

The workshop will cover cash rental rates, land values, leasing strategies, landlord-tenant communication, farm and ranch succession planning and an overview of farm programs for landowners. It will be presented by Nebraska Extension educators, who will help operators and landowners to understand financial trends to minimize shocks, develop strategies to facilitate transition, mitigate legal risks and utilize effective management practices to reduce uncertainty.

The meeting is free to attend and expected to last approximately three hours. Registration is required at 402-223-1384 by one day prior to the workshop. More information is available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu.

